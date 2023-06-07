Home

Sports

‘Virat Kohli Remains Best In World’-EX- IND Wicketkeeper Lashes Out On Comparison With Shubman Gill

‘Virat Kohli Remains Best In World’-EX- IND Wicketkeeper Lashes Out On Comparison With Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is in the form of his life and now ahead of World Test Championship all eyes will be on the young opener.

'Virat Kohli Remains Best In World'-EX- IND Wicketkeeper Lashes Out On Comparison With Shubman Gill

New Delhi: Former India wicketkeeper batter Farokh Engineer lashes out on Virat Kohli’s comparison with Shubman Gill saying that it is too early to talk about Gill being heir apparent as Virat has got a few good years left in him.

Considering Gill’s current form fans started comparing him with Kohli saying that he will be the heir of the 34-year-old batter for India. The India opener is in the form of his life and now ahead of World Test Championship all eyes will be on the young opener.

You may like to read

However, former India wicket-keeper batter Farokh Engineer reckoned that Kohli has got nothing to prove anymore as he has been a superb player and captain for India. He remains the best in the world.

Trending Now

Too early to label Gill as heir apparent to Kohli’ ============================= Engineer is a fan of Virat Kohli and feels he is back to his best after a prolific IPL season. He has also tracked young Shubhman Gill’s rapid rise in international cricket over the last 12 months. He feels the two batters have shown that the shortest format is not just about a slam bang approach.

“It is too early to talk about Gill being heir apparent as Virat has got a few good years left in him. He has got nothing to prove anymore as he has been a superb player and captain for India. He remains the best in the world” told Engineer in the interview with PTI.

“Gill is a very good batter and is in the form of his life and I am sure he will do well in Tests as well. Gill has proved that T20 cricket is not all about slogging and you can play in conventional style as well.” Asked about his prediction about the WTC final, Engineer gave an emotional answer saying, “As an Indian, I would always want my team to win.” There were no warm-up games ahead of the title clash, something which could have been quite “useful” for both the teams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES