Virat Kohli Requests Fan Not To Record Video In Rishikesh’s Dayanand Giri Ashram | Watch

The Test series against Australia, which will be essential in determining the top two spots in the World Test Championship, is scheduled to begin on February 9 in Nagpur.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli, who is not a part of India squad against New Zealand for the T20I series, visited Dayanand Giri ashram in Rishikesh on Monday along with his wife Anushka Sharma. The star India batter is a popular face in the country and commands a huge fan following all across the globe. The 34-year-old’s photos and videos of his visit to the ashram, almost immediately went viral on social media.

Virat kohli suffering from success 🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/PDfE7vtu5H — Ameee ♥ (@kohlifanAmeee) January 31, 2023

After ending his century drought in Asia Cup, Virat Kohli made a brilliant comeback by hitting three centuries in recent times against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Kohli will play an important role for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Earlier, Kohli also visited Vrindavan with Anushka and daughter Vamika ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka last year in Decemeber.

