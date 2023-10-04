Home

Virat Kohli Requests Friends, Fans Not to Ask Him For ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets

ODI World Cup 2023: Kohli takes to Instagram to make himself clear to his friends.

Virat Kohli has a earnest request for friends ahead of the ODI WC. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: A day ahead of the start of the ODI World Cup 2023, India cricketer Virat Kohli has made a request to his friends. It may not be the most polite of messages, but Kohli made it clear to his friends not to ask him for ODI WC tickets and urged them to enjoy the game from their home itself. Kohli took to Instagram and posted a story which read: “As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your home pls.”

Meanwhile, Kohli became one of the owners of the newly-launched all-electric powerboat series, UIM E1 World Championship, that starts in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia next year. Kohli, who is currently a part of the Indian team for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, joins the likes of Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Didier Drogba and Sergio Perez as team owners in the competition.

The sporting world is already acquainted with motorsports competitions like Formula E and off-road Extreme E and UIM E1 World Championship is the latest entrant in the circuit. Kohli’s team is named ‘The Blue Rising’.

The stylish cricketer is widely regarded as one of the best business minds among sportspersons and already owns quite a few businesses. He is a owner of a restaurant chain, sports athletic wear and also is a co-owner of Indian Super League side FC Goa.

“I want to inspire people to have a competitive spirit and to raise awareness about sustainability issues, something I am becoming more and more passionate about as we build a family,” Kohli, 34, said in a statement.

