Virat Kohli REQUESTS Mumbai Crowd Not to Make ‘Sara’ Taunts – WATCH

Ind vs SL: Kohli requested the Mumbai crowd to stop making 'Sara' taunts.

Kohli Helps Gill (Image: X Screengrab)

Mumbai: Things got a little out of hand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday when the crowd started chanting ‘Sara, Sara’, just to tease Shubman Gill. India took on Sri Lanka at the venue and were dominating proceedings when these chants started getting a little awkward and disturbing as Sara Tendulkar was at the stadium. Just when things seemed to go awry when fans started yelling ‘Hamari bhabi kaisi ho’, former India captain Virat Kohli stepped in and took control. Kohli requested the Mumbai crowd to stop making ‘Sara’ taunts and instead hail Shubman Gill. Here is the video that is now going viral on social space.

kohli telling us not to shout “humari bhabhi kaisi ho sara bhabhi jaisi ho” and pointing to shubman and saying mai idhar kis liye khada hu😭😭🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JuJmnlB4Ox — a | #gillera (@91atgabba_) November 2, 2023

Earlier in the day, Kohli and Gill stitched a record-breaking 189-run stand.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj scarred an under-prepared Sri Lanka with a fast bowling exhibition as Rohit Sharma-led India hammered the islanders by a record 302 runs to enter the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals.

While Shami claimed 5-18, Mohd Siraj bagged 3-16 as India threatened to get Sri Lanka out for the lowest total ever after reducing the 1996 World Cup winners to 22/7 after 12 over.

It was Mohammad Siraj who claimed 6-21 in the Asia Cup final, on Thursday Shami claimed 5-18 to leave the Sri Lankans shell-shocked.

While Bumrah claimed one wicket, Siraj and Shami bagged two wickets each in their first overs as Sri Lanka ended the powerplay with a paltry score of 14/6.

Bumrah started the carnage by taking a wicket off the first ball, trapping Pathum Nissanka lbw with one that moved back in to strike the back pad, handing the Sri Lankan opener a golden duck.

