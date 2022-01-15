New Delhi: In an unprecedented turn of events, Virat Kohli has resigned as the Test captain of India. In an Instagram post, Kohli mentioned that he has given 120 per cent every time while captaining India. Kohli also went on to thank former India skipper MS Dhoni and former India coach Ravi Shastri for believing in him, adding that without their support it would not have been possible for him to become the best Test team in the world by quite a distance.Also Read - Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari And Shreyas Iyer To Fight For Middle Order Slots After Series Loss Against South Africa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Also Read - Shreyas Iyer Is My Next Captain, Make Him Play As Much As Possible, Says Former India Spinner Maninder Singh | EXCLUSIVE

‘It has been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now,” Kohli said in his Instagram post. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Team India Escape Sanction For Their Ire Against Host Broadcaster SuperSport Due To A Loophole in ICC Laws

“There have been many ups and also downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 12p per cent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it is right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my heat,” Kohli further added while resigning from his post.

“I want to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and more importantly to all the teammates who bought into the vision I had into the team from day one and never gave up in any situation,” said the 33-year-old.

“You guys made this journey so memorable and beautiful. To Ravi Bhai and the support group who were the engine behind this vehicle that moved us upwards in Test cricket consistently, you all played a massive role in bringing this vision to life. Lastly, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward,” the post read.