High on confidence after registering four consecutive innings victories in Test cricket, India skipper Virat Kohli announced that the world number one ranked side is open for every challenge coming their way. Kohli, however, added a clause to the statement by saying that there has to be proper planning if any country wants to host India for a Day-Night Test match.

Responding to Australia captain Tim Paine’s jibe, Kohli made it clear that India would not hesitate to play with the pink ball under lights if they get a “practice game” to acclimatize with the conditions. In their maiden Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh, India made a light work of their neighbours by registering a thumping win by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata.

“There has to be planning for a pink-ball game,” Kohli said, pointing to the struggle of Bangladesh side whose pink ball inexperience was laid bare in their comprehensive defeat on Sunday.

“We played on home conditions. You ask Bangladesh and they’d have liked a practice game before this game.

“Just because we know these conditions and our bowlers are bowling so well, we don’t really feel the challenge…”

The 31-year-old further added that it needs proper planning and nothing can be worked out a short notice like the last summer. “A good practice game before that and enough time to prepare, we’re open to anything. You can’t just play it on a short notice.”

Citing lack of experience, India declined Australia’s offer to play a day-night Test in Adelaide last year.

Earlier, Aussie skipper Paine expressed his desire to start the series against India (in 2020) at The Gabba, Brisbane. Speaking after Australia’s innings victory over Pakistan, Paine made a tongue-in-cheek comment over India’s participation in a Day-Night Test in Australia. In a sly dig at Kohli, Paine had said that Australia will have to take “Kohli’s permission” for playing at the Gabba.

“Well we’ll certainly try (to play it in Brisbane), but we’ll have to run that by Virat,” Paine said after his side racked up an innings win over Pakistan on Sunday.

“I’m sure we’ll get an answer from him at some stage.”