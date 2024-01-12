Home

Ind vs Afg: Virat Kohli missed the opening T20I due to personal reasons, but now, with him back, the hosts would be bolstered further.

Indore: The Indian team moves to Indore from Mohali with a 1-0 lead against Afghanistan. What will now boost India’s chances further as Rohit Sharma and Co. look to seal series is the return of Virat Kohli after 14 months. Kohli has not played a single T20 International since India’s heartbreaking loss at the 2022 World Cup in Australia as he wanted to prepare for the ODI WC. He missed the opening T20I due to personal reasons, but now, with him back, the hosts would be bolstered further.

There are multiple reports that suggest Kohli has been designated a new role ahead of the T20 WC where he would be opening the batting with Rohit. At Holkar the new opening pair would be on show and the expectations would be high.

