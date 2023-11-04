Home

Virat Kohli Reunites With U-19 WC Teammate Shreevats Goswami In Kolkata Ahead Of IND Vs SA Clash In ODI World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli and Sreevats Goswami were a part of the same Indian team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2008 in Malaysia, beating South Africa in the final.

Virat Kohli and Sreevats Goswami in Kolkata on Saturday. (Image: X)

Kolkata: Former Bengal wicketkeeper Sreevats Goswami and Virat Kohli got reunited in the City of Joy on Saturday ahead of India’s high-octane ODI World Cup 2023 clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens. Kohli was Goswami’s captain when India won the U-19 World Cup title in Malaysia in 2008. While Kohli went on to become one of the legends of the game, Goswami didn’t get enough opportunities at the top level before retiring earlier this year.

Goswami posted a picture of the two on his social media handle with the caption, “Good chat always @virat.kohli.”

