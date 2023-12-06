Home

Virat Kohli Reveals ‘Boldest’ Person In Life, RCB Star Gets Candid Ahead Of IPL 2024

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli who is currently in London on a family tour after finishing the ODI World Cup 2023. When asked about the bold person he know the RCB batter picked Anushka Sharma.

Kohli had a superb Men’s ODI World Cup at home, amassing 765 runs in 11 innings, including three hundreds and surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of ODI centuries by a batter and is currently on a holiday in London. Before the World Cup, Kohli and Rohit Sharma were granted a break from first two ODIs against Australia in September, with the duo returning for the final game of the series in Rajkot.

Kohli was initially asked to pick one among ‘bold’ or ‘being forgotten’, the modern-day great expectedly chose “bold” during the special segment. The video of Virat Kohli is going viral on the social sphere where he picked Anushka Sharma as the bold person in her life, here is the clip:

Kohli has reportedly took a break from White ball cricket after ODI World Cup. He will now feature in the upcoming Test series against South Africa which will be played later this month.

