Virat Kohli Reveals First Chat With Novak Djokovic, Wishes Serbian Luck For Australian Open – WATCH VIDEO

Stalwarts in their own games, Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic share a mutual admiration between them but are yet to meet in person.

Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli.

Indore: Virat Kohli revealed the first time he spoke with Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic after the 24-time Grand Slam winner opened up about his admiration for the former India captain. Both Kohli and Djokovic are stalwarts in their own fields but are yet to meet in person despite being in touch formally for the past few years. While Kohli will be making a T20I comeback for India against Afghanistan on Sunday, Djokovic will embark on his journey for a 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

I was looking at his profile once on Instagram and happened to press the message button. I thought I will say just a hello maybe. And then I saw a message from his on my DM already. I was like ‘let me just check if it’s a fake account. It was legitimate and then we started talking to each other and sending wishes,” Kohli said in a video posted by BCCI on their social media handles.

Virat Kohli Novak Djokovic Two , one special bond Virat Kohli shares the story about his newest “text buddy” – By @ameyatilak#TeamIndia | @imVkohli | @DjokerNole | @AustralianOpen .. – “Hey Novak – Good luck at AO” pic.twitter.com/PEPQnydwJB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2024

Kohli also spoke highly about Djokovic’s fitness and the time when he received a congratulatory message from the Serbian great after the former’s 50th ODI century. “When I got to my 50th ODI century, he put a story and sent me a nice message as well so there is mutual admiration and respect. It’s really nice to connect to global athletes who are excelling at the high level.

“I think collectively it is sending out a message of inspiration to the younger generation,” added Kohli, who broke his idol Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI hundreds. In fact, Kohli became the first person on earth to reach half-century of centuries in 50-over cricket.

“I have a lot of respect for him, his journey and his passion for fitness which I dearly follow myself a lot. There is a lot to connect on and hopefully, if he comes to India soon or I happen to be in a country where he is playing, will definitely catch up with him, chill out and maybe have a cup of coffee,” he added.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will be aiming his record 11 Australian Open title when he opens his campaign against Croatian Dino Prizmic in the first round. Provided Djokovic wins the Australian Open, he will become the player with most Grand Slams, surpassing Margaret Court’s record count of 24.

Kohli also wished Djokovic very best. “I would like to wish you all the very best for the Australian Open. I know how excited and prepared you are for these big events, and I have no doubt that we’ll see the Novak Djokovic that we’ve seen over the years. I hope you have a great tournament,” said Kohli.

