Known to set extremely high standard for himself when it comes to maintaining fitness, India captain Virat Kohli is a role model for millions of youngsters who desire to achieve big in their respective fields. Since taking over the reins of Indian cricket from former skipper MS Dhoni – Kohli has tried his best to inculcate the ‘fitness culture’ to meet the modern demands of the sport.

Despite following a strict diet and fitness regime, the 31-year-old never shy away from giving it a shot at trying fatty foods to provide important carbs to his body. A self-confessed enthusiast of home-cooked and healthy food, Kohli, rewarded himself with ‘chicken burger, a big plate of fries and chocolate shake’ after scoring a sensational double ton (235) in the fourth Test against England back in 2016.

The Indian captain claimed that he modified his diet to battle the hot and humid conditions in Mumbai. He added that the knock against England consumed every single ounce of energy from his body. “When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked because during the game I don’t like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on.”

“So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, ‘tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,’ but even then I ordered – and I was eating meat that time – I ordered a chicken burger, I took off the top bun – I couldn’t stop myself – I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that, because I knew, my body needs it,” Kohli said during an interview with India Today.

The Delhi-born cricketer also revealed that he followed the advice of Team India’s former strength and conditioning coach – Shankar Basu. The latter is highly regarded as one of the sharpest brains when it comes to handling the fitness of sportspersons. Basu is also credited for transforming the fitness levels of Men in Blue and helped them to turn into one of the fittest cricketing team of recent times.

Kohli and Co. will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, starting on December 6 in Hyderabad. The T20Is will be followed by an equal number of ODIs.