Virat Kohli Reveals His Worst And Best Food Experience

Virat Kohli co-owns restaurants in the One8 Commune and Nueva chains in India. He is one of the fittest athletes in the country.

New Delhi: Former India skipper Virat Kohli recalled his worst and best food experiences. He recalled his 2022 Paris trip and revealed he had the worst food there. The 35-year-old also said that the place is a nightmare for Vegetarians.

“I’ll start with the worst food experience. It was on a trip to Paris. I had the worst food experience there. For vegetarians, that was a nightmare. First, there was the language barrier. On top of that, there were not many options.”

He also mentioned that his best experience was when we had been to Bhutan. “Organically grown, their local vegetables, their wild rice. They call it the Bhutanese farmhouses. Climb up the small huts to eat in their houses,” said Kohli.

In the recently concluded ODI World Cup, he slammed 765 runs in 11 matches of the tournament. Kohli will now feature in the Test series against South Africa which will start from December 26.

