India vs West Indies: Fans are already loving the new numbered jersey, a rule recently brought in by ICC for the World Test Championships. Team India sported the new numbered clothing already during the warm-up game against West Indies A. India captain Virat Kohli was not a part of the squad and hence fans missed the No 18 jersey which the Indian skipper has made his own. The picture of Kohli wearing the No 18 jersey surfaced on the social space and fans are giving thumbs up to it, just goes to show how much Kohli is loved among his fans.

Here is the No 18 jersey posted on Kohli’s fan pages.

Speaking during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday, Kohli said, “The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It’s the right move and at the absolute right time.”

He further stated that the competition in Test cricket has witnessed a tw-fold increase in the last couple of years and quashed the claims made all over that the longest format is losing its relevance and dying down. “People have been talking about Test cricket not being relevant or dying down. For me, the competition has gone up two-fold in the last couple of years.”