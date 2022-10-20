Melbourne: It is no secret that Virat Kohli is a big admirer of Sachin Tendulkar. Time and again, Kohli has admitted in his interviews about his love and respect for the ex-batting maestro. With Kohli ready to take on the world at the T20 World Cup in Australia, he revealed the special gift he gave Tendulkar. Well, one may think it would be expensive – but here is the surprise – it is not! In an interaction with The Indian Express, Kohli revealed he gave a thread that was given to him by his father to Tendulkar when the latter retired.Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Stunning Catch During T20 WC Warm-up Game Goes VIRAL

Kohli says that he could not think of something that was more precious to him than the thread. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Babar Azam Together in Nets Ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Match; Watch VIRAL VIDEO