New Delhi: Young India opener Shubman Gill heaped hails captain Virat Kohli on his 10th anniversary in Test cricket. On June 20, Run-Machine Kohli completed a decade in the longest format of the game for Team India. The 32-year-old made his debut for India on June 20, 2011 against West Indies.

Shubman heaped praises on Kohli and said he has revolutionized Indian cricket also called him his idol.

"He has been an idol to me and to all the youngster; an inspiration to so many Indians. He has been someone who has revolutionized Indian cricket and made it into something else. When I bat or see him or talk to him, it's obviously an inspiration for me and all the Indian out there," Gill said about Kohli ahead of the start of Day 3 of the WTC final.

Kohli has scored 7490 runs in 91 matches at a sublime average of 52.37 with 27 centuries.

On day 2, of WTC Final, New Zealand asked India to bat first as Shubman played a fighting 28-run knock in the challenging overcast conditions. Shubman and Rohit Sharma shared a 62-run stand for the opening wicket to give India a solid start.

The 22-year-old batsman said that he is happy with the way India fought out on Day 2 but was a bit disappointed to not hit a fifty or more.

“We are in a really solid position and really want to capitalize on the start. And we are looking to post a strong total, anything above 300 would be really good for us. I think I got off to a good start but I would have really liked if I’d scored a fifty or more than that. The conditions were against us when we were put into bat. So I’m really happy with the way we fought out,” Gill said.

On his 10th year Test anniversary, Kohli came out to bat in Southampton on 44 but he failed to add any run to his overnight score and was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson.