Home

Sports

Virat Kohli: Rise, Fall And Then The Champion Comeback

Virat Kohli: Rise, Fall And Then The Champion Comeback

Virat Kohli is just one century shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI hundreds.

Virat Kohli trains at Eden Gardens ahead of South Africa clash. (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest batters of all time, India has ever produced. From his U-19 days to the senior India team to now fag end of his career, the right-hander has established himself as the poster boy of Indian cricket and is regarded as the complete batter of the game. Known as ‘King Kohli’, the former captain will turn 35 today as he takes the field against the Proteas at the iconic stadium.

Trending Now

Kohli’s rise to the top was something to learn from. After leading the Indian team to U-19 World Cup in 2008, Kohli made his senior team debut in the same year. The Delhi lad established himself as one of the backbones of the Indian team by then and played a key role in Men in Blue’s World Cup win at home in 2011. By 2013, Kohli was the No.1 batter in both Tests and ODIs. But Kohli wanted more.

You may like to read

A perfect ambassador of pure aggression, Kohli focussed on his fitness and dominated world cricket till 2019. During this time, Kohli scored centuries in every part of the world, notched up four IPL hundreds in 2016, guiding Royal Challengers Bangalore to the final and broke several records.

Kohli’s Toughest Phase

However, even the best players in the world go through slumps, and Kohli was no exception. From 2019 to 2022, Kohli endured the toughest time of his career. He gave up his T20I captaincy, was stripped of leadership in Tests and ODIs, and didn’t score a hundred at any level. While some felt, he was dealing with his mental issues, others opined that he was under tremendous pressure to perform.

Happy Birthday, King Kohli Special day and it’s time to sing,

Happy birthday to the cricketing King

Virat Kohli, you rule the game

With your hardwork, skill and boundless fame. ‍♂️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #ViratKohli #HappyBirthdayKingKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ivkaAi8nZ7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2023

Despite his struggles, Kohli didn’t give up. He prioritised his mental health, took a break from cricket, didn’t pick up his bat for a month, and went to the Maldives with his family for a vacation. The month-long break proved vital for Kohli and eventually found his way back to form.

Rise From Ashes

Kohli finally broke his century drought of over 1000 days with his maiden hundred in T20Is in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan. It was a testament of Kohli’s determination to succeed and mental toughness. Since then, there has been no looking back for the former India captain as he found form in ODIs and Tests too.

Kohli’s comeback story is a complete case study for everyone out in the middle. Not on cricket, but people from every walks of life must learn that even the best in business in the world go through slumps and it is possible to bounce back strongly. It is a reminder of mental toughness is gives everyone a ray of hope and inspiration.

May the reign of the King endure forever! 🔥 Wishing you many more tons and joys of life, Virat! 🥳👑 pic.twitter.com/0HJ6unw2CC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 4, 2023

Having already scored a century against Bangladesh and a ninety-plus score in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli is just one century shy of Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons.

Can he reach the magical figure on his birthday at the Mecca of Indian cricket?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.