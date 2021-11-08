Abu Dhabi: Top Indian cricketers have been playing non-stop cricket since the tour of Australia. With the home series against New Zealand coming up after the T20 World Cup, multiple reports suggest that players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and a few others may be rested.Also Read - Virat Kohli Gets Trolled by Pakistan Fans Over His Old Tweet After Team India Get Knocked Out of T20 World Cup

During the T20 WC, plaudits and fans blamed the Indian Premier League for the early exit from the marquee tournament.

The series against New Zealand will also be Rahul Dravid's first assignment as a full-time India head coach. He is taking over from Ravi Shastri, whose tenure comes to an end after the T20 WC. Also, Rohit Sharma is expected to become the captain of the Indian side.

New faces like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Chetan Sakariya, and Avesh Khan are also in the fray to get picked for the series.

Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj might also get a chance in the T20I series against NZ. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will select the batting, bowling as well as fielding coaches as well.

New Zealand would be a formidable opponent, yet – at home – India would be favourites to win.

Meanwhile, Kohli would lead the side in the T20s for the last time against Namibia in the final Super 12 game. It is a dead rubber with Pakistan and New Zealand already having booked their semis spot. It would be interesting to see if the side incorporates changes considering it is a dead rubber.