Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Along With Team India Arrives At Newlands Cricket Ground For Practice Session

Cape Town: The Indian Test cricket team, captain Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have arrived at Newlands Cricket Ground in Capetown for the optional practice session ahead of the New Year Test, starting from January 3.

India have already lost the first Test match against the Proteas by an inning and 32 runs played at Supersport Park in Centurion. Now, the photo of team India is going viral where Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill along with Indian support staff were spotted going for the optional the practice session, here is the picture:

Virat Kohli has arrived for the practice session ahead of 2nd Test. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/yYwgpf4vsS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 1, 2024

There are reports that Ravindra Jadeja will feature in the next Test match after missing the first clash due to back spasm.

On the third day of the first Test, those present at the ground saw Jadeja being a part of the warm-up session before the proceedings started in the middle. The all-rounder didn’t look in any sort of discomfort as he ran multiple 30 to 40 metre short strides during the morning session, Reported PTI.

