With global celebs tweeting in support of the ongoing farmers’ protests in India, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among others have responded by urging their fellow citizens to remain united and hoped that a solution will soon be arrived at. Several India cricketers have tweeted since pop icon Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg shared a CNN article about internet being blocked around New Delhi following violent clashes between farmers and police. Also Read - Peaceful Protests Are Hallmark of Thriving Democracy: US on Ongoing Farmer Agitation

Kohli, who is gearing up to lead India in the upcoming four-Test series against England at home, wrote on his Twitter handle, “Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I’m sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether.” Also Read - BREAKING NEWS February 4 LIVE Updates: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi & Parts of Uttar Pradesh May Receive Rains in Next 3-4 Hours, Says IMD

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I’m sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether Also Read - UK Parliament to Consider Debate on Farmers Issue as E-Petition Attracts Thousands of Signatures — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

Rohit, India opener and India’s limited-overs vice-captain, posted, “India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether”

India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether 🇮🇳 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 3, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a memorable 2-1 Test series win over Australia recently, echoed similar sentiments. “There’s no issue that cannot be resolved if we stand together as one. Let’s remain united and work towards resolving our internal issues #IndiaTogether,” he wrote.

Top order batsman Shikhar Dhawan too called for a a solution that will benefit the country. “Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” he wrote.

Test cricket’s third-highest wicket-taker in history and former India legspinner Anil Kumble said India is “more than capable of’ solving its internal issues. “As the world’s largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” the former India head coach wrote.