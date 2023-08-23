Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Congratulate ISRO On Chandrayaan-3’s Successful Landing

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma congratulated the ISRO team over successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and batting maestro Virat Kohli congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. The cricketers expressed their happiness at the historic moment.

“Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud Jai Hind!” Virat Kohli tweeted from his official handle.

“The first nation to reach the lunar south pole. That’s got a nice ring to it. A proud moment for each one of us and a big congratulations to ISRO for all their efforts” wrote the Indian skipper.

India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening as planned, and became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat. The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after traveling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

PM Modi, who watched the landing live from Johannesburg, where he is currently participating in the BRICS summit, said: “I congratulate the ISRO team and scientists from the core of my heart for this accomplishment.

“It’s a historic moment for us as Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon. I am in South Africa but like all Indians, my heart has sunk in the celebrations of Chandrayaan-3,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said: “Usually we would say, Chanda Maama Door Ke (Moon is far) but the future generation will say Chandra Maama Tour Ke (Moon is for a tour). Our mission is based on the same human-centric approach. This success belongs to humanity. I am confident all countries in the world are capable of achieving such feats.”

