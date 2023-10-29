Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get The Team Out Of Difficult Situations: Babar Azam During ODI World Cup

Home

Pakistan will now face Bangaldesh for their upcming clash of ongoing ODI World Cup and the match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on October 31.

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam lavished huge praise on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson and also revealed that he wants to learn how these players get the team out of difficult situations and score runs against tough bowling.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan is currently struggling in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 as they have just won one of their five games and currently standing on the sixth number of points table and there are slight chances for them to qualify for the playoffs.

“The best thing I like about Virat, Rohit and Kane is how they get the team out of difficult situations and score runs against tough bowling. This is what I try to learn from them” said Babar Azam on starsports.

Earlier, Pakistan lost a nail-biter against South Africa where Adian Markram scored 91 but South Africa nearly made a hash of a modest chase as they lost three wickets for 10 runs before Keshav Maharaj (7 off 21) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4 off 6) saw through to a one-wicket victory, their first victory against Pakistan in 24 years in a nail-biting finish in Match 26 of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The nervy victory was made possible by the South African bowlers who bowled out Pakistan for 270 in 46.4 overs as the Proteas earned their fifth win in six matches and surged to the top of the table, ahead of India on a better Net Run Rate of 2.032 versus 1.353 of India, who also have 10 points from five wins.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.