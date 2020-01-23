India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma had a net session on Thursday at Auckland on the eve of the first T20I against hosts New Zealand at Auckland. While Kohli looked to play attacking shots in the net session, Sharma was looking to play the ball close to his body and his approach was a little more cautious. The key uring this tour would be how quickly India gets used to the conditions as they are very different from what the side counters back home.

Here is the video shared by BCCI’s official Instagram page:

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in ominous touch lately in white-ball cricket and their form would also be the key for India, who do not have a good record against New Zealand in the shortest format.

India won only one of the five matches they played in the T20I cricket on New Zealand soil. Their only win came during the last tour at the Auckland’s Eden Park by seven wickets. Also, India has managed only three wins out of the 11 T20I games they have played against the Blackcaps. India won two of those three matches during the home series in 2017 which was the only time India won a T20I series against the Kiwis.

Kohli has a good record against the Kiwis. He has a batting average of 49.25 in the T20I format against the hosts and has amassed 197 runs in five innings which includes two half-centuries. However, it will be his first against them on their soil.

Here is how the starting line-ups could look tomorrow:

India Playing XI (Probables): K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI (Probables): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner