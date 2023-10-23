Home

Sports

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Set To Leave For Home During ODI World Cup 2023 | Check Details

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Set To Leave For Home During ODI World Cup 2023 | Check Details

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is already out of action due to injury he got during the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Set To Leave For Home During ODI World Cup 2023 | Check Details

New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma along with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are set to leave Indian cricket camp ahead of the England clash of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Trending Now

After beating former World Cup finalists New Zealand team India have a seven-day break for their upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 match against defending champions England in that gap the Indian cricket team is off to a quick vacation to visit their family.

You may like to read

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is already out of action due to injury he got during the ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Under the condition of anonymity, a BCCI source had told PTI earlier that: “It is only fair that players get some time with their families since there is a seven-day gap between the two matches.”

Team India have not lost a single game in the marquee event so far and currently standing on top on points table.

On the other hand, England just won one of their match and they are on number nine in the points table. Pandya will also likely to feature in team India’s clash against England as earlier BCCI revealed that the all-rounder will travel to Lucknow with team India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES