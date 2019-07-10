India-New Zealand: Five runs from three overs with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul back in the pavilion, that is not something that happens everyday. But it happened at Manchester, during semi-final 1 against New Zealand. Defending a paltry 240, India got off to the worst possible start as the top three departed within the first three overs. It seemed the India top-order was indecisive when it came to playing the right shot. While Rohit and Rahul were out edging the ball, Kohli was leg-before wicket. The Kiwis were on top after the first quarter of the Indian chase. It is also the first time in ODI history the top-3 batsmen for a team have all got out for 1 run each!

The Indian top-order got trolled:

The last time Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got out on 1 together in a single match was during ICC Champions Trophy final in 2007. Then today.

Kohli, nahi hoga tujhse chase, ussi din wujood main aaya tha!#CWC19#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/p3uuAR5R0F — . (@FAKJ26) July 10, 2019