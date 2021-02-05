It was a slow, flat pitch at Chennai and that meant the bowlers had a hard day in the office on the opening day of the series against England on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma grabbed the news for not the reason they would have hoped for. With England on top making the hosts chase the leather, the two senior Indian cricketers with their hands on their hips were trying to see if the ball had reached the ropes or not. The moment was captured and now there is a meme fest on social space. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ton-up Joe Root Puts England in Comfortable Position on Day 1 Against Underwhelming India

Here is the painful reaction of Kohli, Rohit and the reactions of their fans: Also Read - Virat Kohli Helps Joe Root With Cramps After England Captain Slams Hundred in India vs England 1st Test in Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

Guddu and Bablu Pandit watching Munna Bhaiya’s lavish lifestyle pic.twitter.com/BzXfgOzg0i — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 5, 2021

Mallika Sherawat enters: Majnoo bhai and Shetty bhai: pic.twitter.com/hIjj8gs4Pc — SharmaJee (@MrSharmaTweetz) February 5, 2021

Virat & Rohit watching their fans fighting 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z9HFRKEdfV — Zia ♥️ (@Introvert__Cat) February 5, 2021

Ye dono kyun Michael Jackson bann rahe hain.. pic.twitter.com/mP8rRnv8ov — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 5, 2021

when that new hot teacher goes to next classroom instead yours.. pic.twitter.com/JcBRcaNEoa — Bhagva Kafir (@Bhagva_Kafir) February 5, 2021

England captain Joe Root and opener Dominic Sibley dominated Day 1 of the opening Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Root continued his golden form from the previous Test series against Sri Lanka and scored unbeaten 128 runs. On the other hand, Sibley, who struggled against the Lanka spinners returned to form and slammed 87 runs before getting out on the last delivery of the day. India pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Sibley with a toe-crushing yorker. At Stump’s, with England were 263/3.