Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Make Significant Rise In ICC ODI Rankings, Shubman Gill Remains On Top

For the first time India have three batters in Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the top four of ICC ODI Batting Rankings.

New Delhi: India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made significant gains in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, announced on Wednesday. Both Kohli and Rohit, who had a brilliant run with the bat in the ODI World Cup 2023, rose to third and fourth positions respectively. India opener Shubman Gill retained his top spot. After a long time, as many as three Indian batters are in top four of the ICC Rankings.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (824 rating points) sit second in the list and is just two rating points behind Gill. Kohli has 791 rating points while India skipper Rohit is with 769. One of the best batters of this current generation. Kohli lit up the ODI World Cup 2023 with 765 runs in 11 games.

He scored six fifties and three hundreds in the competition at an average of 95.62 and was also named Player of the Tournament. He also became the first batter to hit 50 ODI hundreds, a feat he achieved during the competition.

Skipper Rohit finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 597 runs in 11 matches, at an average of 54. He scored one century and five half-centuries, demonstrating his consistency and ability to score big runs.

1) Gill – 826 rating.

3) Kohli – 791 rating.

Top 5 ICC ODI Batting Rankings

1. Shubman Gill – 826 rating points

2. Babar Azam – 824 rating points

3. Virat Kohli – 791 rating points

4. Rohit Sharma – 769 rating points

5. Quinton de Kock – 760 rating points

On the other hand, in the ODI bowling rankings, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj remains in the top position with 741 points. Australian seamer Josh Hazelwood jumped one spot to second with 703 points while India’s Mohammed Siraj dropped to third with 699 points.

Despite winning 10 games on a trot at the prestigious tournament, India were not able to cross the finish line as they were outclassed by Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India lost by six wickets.

