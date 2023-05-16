Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma May Not Play Anymore T20 Cricket After IPL 2023? Aakash Chopra’s STUNNING Prediction

A day after former India coach Ravi Shastri spoke about it, another ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra echoed the same sentiments. As per Chopra, a lot will change over the next 90 days in Indian cricket.

Kohli, Rohit may not play T20Is anymore

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are arguably the best white-ball cricketers of the generation. Now that both cricketers are almost in their mid-30s and there are talks that they may not play T20Is for the country anymore due to workload management. A day after former India coach Ravi Shastri spoke about it, another ex-India cricketer Aakash Chopra echoed the same sentiments. As per Chopra, a lot will change over the next 90 days in Indian cricket.

“I won’t see his (Rahul’s) case to be in isolation in any way, to begin with. I feel the next generation of cricketers for this format is almost getting ready and the previous generation of players will find it increasingly difficult to be a part of the new template. If India, as they said in the last T20 World Cup that they are looking for a new template to play T20 cricket in, continue to play in the same fashion, you will see a lot of the previous generation players not being part of the T20 scheme of things,” he told Hindustan Times.

“This is an ODI World Cup year so anyway India will be playing fewer T20I games in the remaining year, but whatever matches they play, I don’t think you will see Kohli, Rohit or Rahul play. You don’t even know when Rahul will actually be available. That is why I’m saying, things will change in the next 90 days,” he added.

While Kohli and Rohit are featuring in the ongoing season of the IPL, Rahul is not after he picked up an injury and was ruled out for the season.

