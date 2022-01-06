Mumbai: Regarded as one of the greatest to have ever held a bat, Sachin Tendulkar picked his all-time XI and the biggest surprise was that his own name was missing from the list. Tendulkar – as per an article on ZeeNews.com – named his all-time XI which featured four Indian cricketers. It was also surprising to see that he did not pick any player from the modern era.Also Read - Virat Kohli Receiving Throwdowns From Coach Rahul Dravid at Johannesburg Would Calm Fans | WATCH VIDEO

The four Indians who made it to Tendulkar's all-time XI are Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and, Harbhajan Singh. Also, Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh's names missing could come as a surprise for fans.

Tendulkar opted for Sehwag and Gavaskar as his openers, while having West Indian great Brian Lara at No 3. Another legendary West Indian made it at No 4. Sir Vivian Richards was to bat after Lara. The middle-order featured ex-South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, former India captain Sourav Ganguly and ex-Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. Surely, a strong middle-order to have.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Playing XI:

Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis, Sourav Ganguly, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh, and Glenn McGrath.