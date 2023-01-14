  • Home
Ind vs NZ T20Is: While some reckoned it is an end of an era, others took a jibe at the Indian board for not picking them.

Updated: January 14, 2023 7:45 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Rohit, Virat Not Picked in T20I Squad

Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) surprised up once again by announcing the squads for the New Zealand white-ball series and the Australia Tests late on Friday night. But that was not the only surprise as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – who are arguably the best white-ball players – have not been picked for the T20Is versus New Zealand. While Rohit is 35, Kohli is 34. Once the squads were announced, fans took to social media to express their disappointment. While some reckoned it is an end of an era, others took a jibe at the Indian board for not picking them.

Here are some of the reactions:

In 115 T20I games, Kohli has amassed 4008 runs at an average of 52.7. He has got those runs at a strike rate of 138. On the other hand, Rohit has featured in 148 T20I games accumulating 3853 runs at an average of 31.

