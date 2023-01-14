Top Recommended Stories
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Included in India’s T20I Squad For New Zealand Series. Fans Upset With BCCI | VIRAL TWEETS
Ind vs NZ T20Is: While some reckoned it is an end of an era, others took a jibe at the Indian board for not picking them.
Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) surprised up once again by announcing the squads for the New Zealand white-ball series and the Australia Tests late on Friday night. But that was not the only surprise as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – who are arguably the best white-ball players – have not been picked for the T20Is versus New Zealand. While Rohit is 35, Kohli is 34. Once the squads were announced, fans took to social media to express their disappointment. While some reckoned it is an end of an era, others took a jibe at the Indian board for not picking them.
Also Read:
Here are some of the reactions:
End of an era .#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #INDvsAUS #INDvsNZ #T20I pic.twitter.com/owrhdJiSns
— Rohit Sharma Fans (@Rohit_fanarmy) January 13, 2023
Again 2 most senior players @imVkohli
and @ImRo45 are missing from T20 Team as India announced their squad for the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand at home.
Is it game over for both?#India #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #INDvsNZ
PC: @Cricketracker pic.twitter.com/NMBpMYsF0J
— Shakeel Khan Khattak (@ShakeelktkKhan) January 13, 2023
So unfair on @ImRo45 and @imVkohli to not to include them in T20i’s. Ridiculous. @BCCI @IndianCricNews #INDvsNZ
— Marmik Goradia (@MarmikGoradia) January 13, 2023
@BCCI tum pehle ye clear kro ki @imVkohli aur @ImRo45 ab se t20i me hai ki nahi ?
Agr o nahi rahenge to hm bs odi aur test hi live dekhenge ….
But as a cricket fan t20i ka score kbhi kabar jrur chup chup ke dekhenge…
— T!RUP∆T! J∆DH∆V 17 (@Khiladii17) January 13, 2023
In 115 T20I games, Kohli has amassed 4008 runs at an average of 52.7. He has got those runs at a strike rate of 138. On the other hand, Rohit has featured in 148 T20I games accumulating 3853 runs at an average of 31.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.