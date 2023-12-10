Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, PM Modi Among Top 3 Most-Talked-About Indian ‘X’ Accounts In November 2023

New Delhi: Indian star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the top three people in the most talked-about Indian 'X' accounts in the month of Novembe

New Delhi: Indian star cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the top three people in the most talked-about Indian ‘X’ accounts in the month of November 2023. PM Modi is on top of this list, followed by Virat Kohli on second and Rohit Sharma on three.

As per a report released by Tweet Blinder X, Kohli and Rohit are the only cricketers in the top 10 most talked-about Indian ‘X’ accounts list. The remaining of the list consists of actors and p0liticians.

India will have three different captains for three separate squads on their upcoming all-format tour of South Africa with Rohit Sharma leading in Tests, KL Rahul in One-Day Internationals and Suryakumar Yadav captaining the squad in the T20Is.

With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli requesting the Board for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour to be held in December-January and will get into action in the two Tests to be held on December 26-30 at Centurian and the second Test from January 3-7, 2024 at Cape Town.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I squad which will take on South Africa in three matches from December 10 to 14.

“The Men’s Selection Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday to pick Team India’s squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa. The Indian team will participate in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches,” BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah informed in a release on Thursday.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been selected only for the five-day matches, pacer Mohammed Shami, who is currently undergoing medical treatment, has been selected subject to recuperating and getting fit in time.

Interestingly, Shami has not been picked in the ODI squad, despite being the top wicket-taker in the recently concluded World Cup.

