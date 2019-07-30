India tour of West Indies 2019: India captain Virat Kohli quashed all the rumours of a rift with Rohit Sharma after the World Cup 2019 semi-final debacle. Kohli did this before Team India left for the West Indies tour. Kohli said he was baffled by all that was happening around him. Kohli also suspected that someone is benefitting from all of this as he feels he has always praised Rohit. “If I don’t like a person, you will see that on my face. I’ve always praised Rohit. We have had no issues. Don’t know who is benefitting from all of this. We are working to get Indian cricket top. Within the team, it is for everyone to see. It’s evident on the field. Can’t play the way we do if there was no camaraderie,” Kohli said at the presser.

Here is how fans reacted to the Virat-Rohit fiasco:

But the atmosphere after CWC is really suspicious,indeed👍🤨 pic.twitter.com/DdRK6T154Y — Vineeth Menon (@Vineeth_Menon93) July 29, 2019

There is no smoke without fire 🔥 He didn’t clearly denied the rift. Something is fishy there — Gary Parmar (@parmargurpreet) July 29, 2019

Why would Rohit unfollow Virat’s wife Anushka, if there’s no problem. There can’t be smoke without a fire. — Harshad Shah (@harshadshah1953) July 29, 2019

Like he will said that Yes me and Rohit are not comfortable with each other . He want captaincy but I am not ready to give up . There is definitely all not good between us.

😂😂 — CricBro (@cricbro12) July 29, 2019

It’s mandatory for Kohli to shove in a “to be honest” in every sentence, that’s for sure. — Dr ☢ Deth (@doctor_dushyant) July 29, 2019

Indian fans making their own theories of the atmosphere in the dressing rooms and spreading it on twitter. pic.twitter.com/59EHc4sQTM — Hawkeye. (@hawkeye_003) July 29, 2019

“I have also heard a lot from outside. If the team atmosphere was not good, then we would not have been able to be performing the way we did. We have been consistent. It is possible because of our camaraderie,” Kohli said while addressing the rift rumors between him and Rohit.