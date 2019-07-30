India tour of West Indies 2019: India captain Virat Kohli quashed all the rumours of a rift with Rohit Sharma after the World Cup 2019 semi-final debacle. Kohli did this before Team India left for the West Indies tour. Kohli said he was baffled by all that was happening around him. Kohli also suspected that someone is benefitting from all of this as he feels he has always praised Rohit. “If I don’t like a person, you will see that on my face. I’ve always praised Rohit. We have had no issues. Don’t know who is benefitting from all of this. We are working to get Indian cricket top. Within the team, it is for everyone to see. It’s evident on the field. Can’t play the way we do if there was no camaraderie,” Kohli said at the presser.
Here is how fans reacted to the Virat-Rohit fiasco:
“I have also heard a lot from outside. If the team atmosphere was not good, then we would not have been able to be performing the way we did. We have been consistent. It is possible because of our camaraderie,” Kohli said while addressing the rift rumors between him and Rohit.