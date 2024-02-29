Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Play Domestic Cricket When Free: Ex-India World Cup Winner

It has been more than a decade since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featured for their respective domestic teams.

Cricketers who become regulars in the Indian national team chose not play domestic matches.

New Delhi: Former World Cup-winning member of the Indian team, Kirti Azad, opined stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should also play domestic cricket, welcoming BCCI’s directive that all contracted cricketers to play Ranji Trophy. The 65-year-old stated the rule should apply to everyone in the Indian team. For the unknown, players like Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, and many more haven’t played for their respective state teams since they became regular in the national side.

The discussion came into light after Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were not retained by the BCCI in the central contracts list as the duo didn’t play in the Ranji Trophy despite the Indian Board’s repeated warnings. Instead, both Iyer and Kishan prioritized preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

“It (directive) is a very good move. Everybody should be playing Ranji Trophy cricket, but currently, the emphasis is on the IPL. It is good, it is entertaining but the real cricket is the (five) days’ cricket. Playing in domestic cricket is good, it keeps you in touch,” Azad told PTI.

“But whenever you are free, even if you’re a Rohit Sharma or a Virat Kohli, you should go back and play domestic cricket for the state. That (state) gave you the opportunity to be a player, get selected and then play for the country,” added the member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning side.

