Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma TEASE Shivam Dube at Indore After 2nd T20I Between India (IND) vs Afghanistan (AFG) – WATCH VIDEO

Ind vs Afg: Dube was the star of the show once again for India as he belted a 32-ball 63* to take his side over the line.

Indore: It was a night to remember for the Indian team at the Holkar stadium in Indore as they beat Afghanistan by six wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After the game, the Indian players looked to be in a good mood as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen teasing Shivam Dube. The three had a laugh over something as things looked to be shaping up well for the side in the year of the T20 World Cup. Dube was the star of the show once again for India as he belted a 32-ball 63* to take his side over the line.

“The skipper is really happy with my performance, he told me well played. (On Jaiswal) We both are stroke players, we know our game. My role was to take on the spinners, but our plan was to both attack and finish the game early. There wasn’t any target in mind, but we should have finished the game earlier. There are many things that I have worked on, apart from skill it is about how mentally you prepare for the T20 game. How to handle pressure, and deciding which bowlers to take on. It isn’t important to hit every ball. I have been working on my bowling as well, happy that it worked out in the first game but not as much today. But that is how T20 cricket is,” Dube said after the game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.