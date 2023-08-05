Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Attend Short Preparatory Camp At NCA Ahead Of Asia Cup: Report

The Indian cricket team will be at the NCA in Bengaluru from August 24 to 29 for a preparatory camp. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will also be attending the camp.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form will be crucial India's quest for a third World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, the Indian cricket team will attend a short preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from August 24-29, according to reports. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who have returned from West Indies, will attend the camp.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 after the BCCI refused to send its players to Pakistan citing security reasons. While Pakistan would host four matches, Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine including all India games.

Both Kohli and Rohit, who sacrificed their places in the recently-concluded ODI series in the Caribbean, have been rested from the T20I series against West Indies and Ireland. Injured KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will also attend the short preparatory camp at the NCA.

While Rahul is ecxpected to make his place in the Asia Cup squad, a decision on Iyer is likely to be taken only after assessing his progress in the camp. Iyer’s back issue resurfaced during India’s fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

The Kolkata Knight Riders captain missed IPL 2023, ODI series against Australia, World Test Championship final and the ongoing West Indies tour. On the other hand, Rahul injured himself in thge middle of IPL 2023 and was ruled out straightaway.

The wicketkeeper had also missed the WTC final and the ongoing West Indies tour. For the unknown, both Rahul and Iyer underwent respective surgeries in UK and has been under rehabilitation at the NCA. They also didn’t find a place in India’s T20I series squad against Ireland starting from August 18.

In the Asia Cup, India have been grouped alongside Pakistan and Nepal. Rohit Sharma’s men begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a match against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, before squaring off against Nepal two days later.

