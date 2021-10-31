Dubai: After losing the match against Pakistan by 10 wickets, Virat Kohli and Co knew their work was cut out – they had to beat New Zealand to keep their semis hopes alive. After Kohli lost the all-important toss, India got off to a woeful start as they lost wickets in quick succession. Even Rohit Sharma and Kohli could not get among the runs when they were needed the most. Their poor show has irked fans, who are now trolling the two big cricketing stars.Also Read - LIVE IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Fall in Quick Succession; New Zealand Rattle India With Regular Strikes

Rohit – who got a reprieve of the first ball – departed for 14 off 14 balls. He looked to take on a long-hop from Ish Sodhi, only to find the fielder in the deep. Kohli, on the other hand, looked to take on Sodhi, only to find the ball hit the outside part of the bat and go up in the air. He was caught in the deep. He scored nine off 17 balls. Also Read - MS Dhoni Passing Tips to Varun Chakravarthy Ahead of Super 12 Game vs NZ is Winning Twitterverse; Pics go Viral

Here is how fans reacted: Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out of the Tournament Due to Harmstring Injury