Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Urge Citizens To Participate In Noble Cause Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur were the final Indian cricketers who urged people to join the centre's cleanliness drive on October 1.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (L) are expected to deliver for India in ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the five Indian cricketers who joined ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ – a cleanliness drive which is a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission). The other Indian team members were Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur.

In a video message that was shared by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, all the cricketers urged the citizens to participate in the cleanliness drive. “Embracing PM @narendramodi’s Vision: “A Swachh Bharat is a Shared Responsibility.” Join us with Men in Blue at 10 AM on October 1st as we illuminate his steadfast dream. Visit http://swachhatahiseva.com, share your photo with the hastag #SwachhBharat, and rejoice in our dedication to a cleaner, prouder India. Jai Hind!” Thakur wrote on X.

The Indian team is currently travelling to Trivandrum to play their next ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up game against Netherlands which is on October 3. The Men in Blue’s first game against England in Guwahati was abandoned with a ball not being bowled due to rain.

Embracing PM @narendramodi‘s Vision: “A Swachh Bharat is a Shared Responsibility.” Join us with Men in Blue at 10 AM on October 1st as we illuminate his steadfast dream. Visit https://t.co/UFNXoGJiYS, share your photo with the hastag #SwachhBharat, and rejoice in our dedication… pic.twitter.com/YB0OUouT65 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the weather in Trivandrum is not too good either. The two warm-up matches at the venue had been washed out last week and if sources are to be believed, rain could play spoilsport in the India vs Netherlands game too.

It is the first time India is hosting an ODI World Cup all alone. Earlier the country hosted World Cup but jointly with other Asian countries. India start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

