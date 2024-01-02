Home

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ‘Very Much’ Want To Be Part Of Indian Squad In T20 World Cup 2024: Report

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be having a discussion with both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli along with head coach Rahul Dravid before chalking out way forwards in 2024.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played crucial roles in India's runners-up finish in ODI World Cup 2023.

Cape Town: Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have expressed their interest in playing the T20 World Cup in June, according to a PTI report. Stalwarts of Indian cricket in the modern era, Rohit and Kohli haven’t played for India in the shortest format since their semifinal exit in T20 World Cup 2022. Speculations were rife that the duo doesn’t want to play in T20Is anymore and focus more on Tests and ODIs. Currently, both are a part of the Indian Test squad in South Africa.

With the T20I series against Afghanistan being India’s next assignment at home, questions come out whether both these players want to be in the squad or not. Notably, the Afghanistan series is the only international series in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Two national selectors, Shiv Sunder Das and Salil Ankola, are already in Cape Town and will be joined by their chairman Ajit Agarkar during the course of the second Test at Newlands. A meeting is on the cards with the players and the head coach Rahul Dravid before announcing the squad against Afghanistan.

Following the Afghanistan series, India will be hosting England in a five-match Test series which will be followed by a grulleing two-month IPL. What remains to be seen is that whether BCCI picks both Rohit and Virat for the short series starting on January 11 or the duo directly plays in the IPL.

“Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya aren’t fit. The Afghanistan series won’t tell you anything. Everything will be decided on the basis of the first month of IPL,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

