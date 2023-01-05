‘Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Will Play A Massive Role in ODI World Cup’: Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir said Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have a major role to play India's ODI World Cup campaign. Moreover, this could the great cricketers' last major 50-overs tournament.

India ex-opener Gautam Gambhir opens up on ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played in India. Gambhir picks Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma said they will play a massive role in the upcoming ODI World Cup and the former India opener also believes that India’s ICC trophy draught is because the players have not played enough cricket together. Since the 2013 Champions Trophy victory under MS Dhoni, Team India has come close in the 2014 T20 World Cup, 2017 Champions Trophy, and the 2019 WTC final but hasn’t been able to cross the final line.

“I always feel that when we talk about this new approach, which India always talks about, the template and stuff, you’ve got to identify players who can adapt those roles or that template very easily. Some people just cannot adapt to that template so why push them to play in a certain way which doesn’t come naturally to them. So, for me, I think identifying players and at the same time getting the right mix is very important, rather than thinking that we have to play at a certain template so we got to select all the 15 with a similar mindset or with a similar template. I feel people like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and all those guys who can anchor their innings, who probably can play spin really well will play a massive role in the coming World Cup.” said Gambhir

“They got to play together. I think the biggest mistake that Indian cricket has made in the last two World Cups has been that these guys have not played enough cricket together. Tell me how many times have we got the best playing 11 on the park? We haven’t, only during the World Cup we decided to have the best playing 11, but unfortunately, that was never the best playing 11. So these guys have to play enough of white ball cricket, especially for the 50 overs World Cup together irrespective of whether they want to take a break from the T20 or from the IPL,” Gambhir said on Star Sports show ‘Road to World Cup Glory’.

“If they want to take a break, people who play more than three formats, they can definitely take a break from T20 cricket, but surely not from the ODI format. If the franchisee has to suffer they have to suffer. Indian cricket is the main stakeholder, not the IPL. IPL is just a by-product. So, if India goes out and wins the World Cup, that is the bigger ovation, that is the bigger ring. For example, if an important player does miss the IPL games so be it, because IPL happens every year and the World Cup happens only once in four years. So, for me I think winning the World Cup is far more important than winning the IPL,” he added.

Gambhir also spoke on how India’s ODI World Cup squad has to be selected in terms of approach and template in the 50-over format of the game. “First, you need to identify the players who have that fearless approach and probably in a format like 50 overs you need to have a mixture of every kind of player. There are players who can anchor their innings. Change in the role has also made a huge difference. During that time we had only one new ball, now we’ve got two new balls with five fielders inside. So, the role of a part-timer has gone out of the window. The reverse swings, you don’t see enough reverse swings anymore, and you don’t see enough of the chase for the finger spinners as well.”