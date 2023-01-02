‘Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s Skill Level is Absolutely Vital To Most Campaigns’ – Kumar Sangakkara

India will play against Sri Lanka on January 03, 2023 and the first match will be played on Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara think that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still vital for team India if they are in lethal form and both will have to take a call on their T20I future in conversation with the selectors.

Both Kohli and Rohit are not part of India’s T20I squad against Sri Lanka which will start on January 3 at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma was rested due to his thumb injury while playing against Bangladesh.

“At the end of the day, you want to select the highest skill in your side. It doesn’t matter who you take, if you don’t have the skill to win, you are going to win very rarely. If they are fit and hungry and they are performing at their best, their skill level is absolutely vital to most campaigns.” said Sangakkara.

“You are talking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two players with the highest skill that you can imagine in every format. So those players will have to also have a conversation and see what their ambitions are, what’s best for the team, what’s best for India in terms of pursuing a trophy.” Sangakkara also added.

“I think that’s a decision the selectors will take in consultation with the coach and in consultation with the players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to see how long they will be able to play, whether the next World Cup is a reality for them.”

“Sometimes selectors make decisions for various different reasons but the real important thing is to have a good partnership with the players and team concerned, the captain and the coach, to understand what’s best for the side, what kind of players they need and who really will allow India to win and be competitive on the international stage for the longest time.” Concluded Sangakkara.