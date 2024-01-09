Home

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Congratulatory Messages After Mohammed Shami Receives Arjuna Award

Mohammed Shami finished as highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps in seven matches in ODI World Cup 2023.

Mohammed Shami receives Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar led the congratulatory messages for Mohammed Shami after the India pacer was conferred with prestigious Arjuna Award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Shami, who is currently recovering from an ankle injury, was there to receive the honours and the crowd duly acknowledged his achievements by giving him and his art the pride of place with an ovation. The pace bowler took 24 wickets in seven World Cup games last year.

“A memorable moment for #TeamIndia pacer Mohd. Shami who is conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards #NationalSportsAwards | @rashtrapatibhvn| @MdShami11,” BCCI said in a post on social media.

Former India captain, Virat Kohli also congratulated Shami by commenting on his Instagram post. “Mubarak ho lala,” Kohli said. Legendary India women’s captain Mithali Raj congratulated Shami and other athletes who received the Arjuna Award.

“Heartiest congratulations to @MdShami11 and the other 25 athletes who have received the Arjuna Award for their sporting excellence in 2023! This award is a testament to their soaring achievements for India. #ArjunaAward,” she said.

Virat Kohli congratulating Mohammed Shami for getting the Arjuna award. pic.twitter.com/F6ZlQvcWFv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 9, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar hailed Shami, stating the Indian pacer bowled his way into the hearts of Indian fans. “@MdShami11, you’ve bowled your way into the hearts of cricket fans. The Arjuna Award is a result of your exceptional talent and dedication. Here’s to many more victories on the pitch and beyond!,” he said.

India’s former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted an Instagram story to laud Shami and said it was “result of his hard work”. Indian spin veteran Yuzvendra Chahal expressed his happiness at Shami being honoured. “Congratulations @MdShami11 bhai for receiving the prestigious, Arjuna Award You deserved it,” said Chahal.

.@MdShami11, you’ve bowled your way into the hearts of cricket fans. The Arjuna Award is a result of your exceptional talent and dedication. Here’s to many more victories on the pitch and beyond!

pic.twitter.com/sEAAtCKEXh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 9, 2024

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan lauded Shami’s accomplishment, saying that his “skill, hard work and passion for cricket truly shine”. Former Indian middle-order batter VVS Laxman said it is a fabulous achievement. “Many congratulations @MdShami11 on this fabulous achievement. Truly deserve this great honour.”

