Team India captain Virat Kohli paid condolences to Hardik and Krunal Pandya on their father's demise. Pandya brothers suffered a huge personal loss on Saturday morning as their father, Himanshu Pandya died due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was 71.

Kohli took to Twitter and said Hardik, Krunal's father was full of life person. He wants the brothers to stay strong in the testing times.

"Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24," Kohli tweeted.

Himanshu was a huge support system for Hardik and Krunal in their cricketing careers. He shut down his small car finance business in Surat and moved to Vadodara to help his sons get better access to training facilities. Himanshu enrolled both Hardik and Krunal in former India wicketkeeper Kiran More’s cricket academy in Vadodara.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also paid rich condolences to Pandya family and wrote: “Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7. Condolences to your family and friends. May God give you strength in these difficult times.”

Krunal, who is leading the Baroda team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, left the bio-bubble in Vadodara created for the domestic tournament, to be with the family and perform the last rites.

“Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal,” Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi quoted by ANI.

Test specialist Hanuma Vihari, who returned headed back to India after sustaining a hamstring injury during Australia tour, also took to Twitter and paid condolences to Hardik and Krunal.

“So sorry to hear the news about your father’s demise @krunalpandya24m@hardikpandya7 Stay strong and lots of strength to both of you. May his soul RIP,” Hanuma tweeted.