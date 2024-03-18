Home

Virat Kohli Said THIS to Smriti Mandhana During Video Call After RCB Won WPL 2024

During the video call, Kohli went on to claim that now RCB will become the only side to win both WPL and IPL in the same year.

Delhi: It was a night to remember for the Royal Challengers Bangalore eves as they went on to clinch the second edition of the Women’s Premier League on Sunday night in New Delhi. The RCB side went onto beat their Delhi Capitals counterpart by eight wickets in a game that they dominated after the first eight overs. Following the win, the celebrations took off as former India captain Virat Kohli called Smriti.

There was a video call between Kohli, Smriti and the RCB eves. Everyone was elated and they could not keep a lid on their emotions. During the video call, Kohli went on to claim that now RCB will become the only side to win both WPL and IPL in the same year.

Kohli said: “Smriti, this year RCB will become only team to win both WPL and IPL in the same year”.

