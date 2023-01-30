Home

Virat Kohli Says ‘Hunt For World Cup Starts From February, Not Just In October’; Shares Strong Message

India will be travelling to South Africa for the Women's T20 World Cup that starts on February 10. The men will be competing in the ODI World Cup at home in October-November.

Virat Kohli will play a crucial role in India's World Cup campaign later this year. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The ODI World Cup is still nine months to go but for former India skipper Virat Kohli, the hunt begins next month when the senior women travel to South Africa for the T20 World Cup, that will act as an extra motivation for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co in their quest for maiden title.

Kohli has always been vocal about women’s cricket in India. On Sunday, the stylish right-hander shared a powerful message to the cricket-crazy nation and extending his wishes to Harmanpreet as she prepares for the mega showpiece that starts on February 10.

“Passion for cricket should know no gender! The hunt for the World Cup starts from February, not just in October! All the best @ImHarmanpreet,” tweeted Kohli.

Passion for cricket should know no gender! The hunt for the World Cup starts from February, not just in October! All the best @ImHarmanpreet 👏 https://t.co/fdrTPPeDlC — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 30, 2023

India started the year on a bright note with U-19 eves winning the T20 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday. It was the first time that any Indian women’s team have won a World Cup. The senior women have played three World Cups (2005, 2017, 2020) so far but had to be on the receiver’s end on all the occasions.

India could make 2023 a World Cup year if the women manage to emerge on top next month and men repeat their 2011 heroics on home soil in October-November. In the Women’s T20 World Cup, India have been clubbed in Group B alongside England, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies.