Virat Kohli Says ‘I’ll Just Listen To Both Of Them’ On Sitting At Same Table With Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo

Virat Kohli is a great admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and has been vocal about the Portugal legend quite a few times in the past.

Roger Federer, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ever wondered what the conversation would be if Virat Kohli, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo are seated at the same table? While you keep your thinking hats on, the former India captain stated he would prefer to keep mum and listen to the other two.

In a recent video posted by Indian Premier League franchise Bangalore, Kohli was asked what he would do if he were seated with Ronaldo and Federer at the same table? “I’ll just keep quiet and listen to both of them,” Kohli answered.

“To be honest, I don’t have much to add to that conversation. It’s all soaking in and listening to some of the greatest athletes in the history of sports,” added the former Bangalore skipper.

Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team Photoshoot Current playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more… Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nCatZhgFAQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023

Kohli has been in tremendous form in the past six to seven months. He has scored five centuries across formats with the latest coming against Australia in the fourth Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

