During his knock of an unbeaten 30 off just 17 balls in India’s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Stadium, Indore on Tuesday, Virat Kohli scaled yet another milestone, completing 1000 T20I runs as captain, thus becoming only the fifth captain overall to reach the milestone.

Kohli reached the feat in only his 32nd match as skipper and is currently in the fifth position in the list of players with most T20I runs as captain.

The list is led by South Africa’s Faf du Plessis who has 1273 runs as captain in 40 matches, followed by MS Dhoni with 1112 runs in 72 matches, Kane Williamson with 1083 runs in 39 matches and Eoin Morgan with 1013 runs in 43 matches as captain. Kohli is next with 1006 runs from 30 matches, followed by William Porterfield with 1002 runs from 56 matches.

During his knock, Kohli also surpassed teammate Rohit Sharma, rested for this series as the player with most T20 runs. Throughout 2019 both Kohli and Sharma were wrestling for the top spot and incidentally, both finished 2019 with the same run tally. However, with Sharma rested for the Sri Lanka series, it gave Kohli the opportunity to claim the top spot and he did that with his first knock of 2020.

Kohli is now ahead of Sharma by 30 runs and has 2663 runs from 77 matches at an average of 53.26 while Sharma is at 2633 from 104 matches at an average of 32.10.

Martin Guptill, at one time the leading run-getter in the format, is at No.3 with 2436 runs from 83 matches at an average of 33.26.