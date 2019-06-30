India vs England: India skipper Virat Kohli was at his animated best during India vs England at Birmingham. Hosts England was going great guns after winning the toss and Bairstow was looking good for a ton. It seemed like there was a feather when Bairstow looked to pull Hardik Pandya. The ball was safely caught by MS Dhoni. Kohli appealed but the umpire did not raise his finger. Kohli was in the groove and he wanted to scare Bairstow by letting him know that he might take the DRS. Kohli kept looking at Bairstow, suggesting he was going to review. This was a short delivery, Bairstow pulled and missed, no edge on UltraEdge.

Here is a look at Kohli’s antics:

Bairstow went on to slam his eight ODI ton. He scored 111 off 109 balls.

For India, Rishabh Pant was drafted in as Vijay Shankar picked up a toe niggle.

“Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. He has a small boundary. Once he gets to 20, then he’s unstoppable,” Kohli said at the toss.

On chasing, Kohli said: “Love chasing. But honestly we would have batted first today. We haven’t focused on the opposition in this tournament, that’s why we have been successful.”

For the hosts, who need to win their remaining two games after succumbing to back-to-back defeats, dashing opener Jason Roy made a comeback after an injury layoff. Seamer Liam Plunkett was also pencilled in for Moeen Ali.

“Tactical move to bring in Plunkett in place of Moeen. There could be a bit more pace and bounce. We are rejigged and reset as a team,” England captain Eoin Morgan said.