Lahore: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has faced immense criticism recently over his form and strike rate. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, PCB chief Ramiz Raja has openly come out in support of the skipper. Raja took Virat Kohli’s name while taking on Babar’s critics. Raja admitted that Babar and Co. did not play well against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, but reckoned the criticism that followed was a tad bit too harsh. Explaining what he meant, he took Kohli’s example and said that when the ex-India skipper hit a hundred against Afghanistan, everybody forgot about their run in the tournament.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah's CRYPTIC Post to Slam Critics After Injury Rules Him Out of T20 World Cup Goes VIRAL

“Previously we used to falter at the very first hurdle. Yes we reached the final and yes we did not play well. But it’s okay to have a bad day. But there were others teams as well in the Asia Cup. I mean then India should then have been severely criticised for not reaching the final. But that is not what their fans and media do. I’ll tell you…when Virat Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan, they forgot their entire Asia Cup. Will we ever do that? What we say is that Babar Azam scored a ton, but his strike rate was 135 while David Warner’s was 147.3. So this is useless,” he said on Samaa TV. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Team India Leave For Australia For T20 World Cup; Pics go VIRAL

India would lock horns with Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG. It will be the opening match for both sides. Pakistan could have a slight edge over India after beating them twice in the Asia Cup recently. Also Read - Shoaib Malik on PCB's Selection After T20 WC Snub: 'I Will Only Play if Babar Azam Wants me to'