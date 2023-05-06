Top Recommended Stories

Virat Kohli Scoring a Century vs Delhi Capitals Would be a Great Tribute to Sourav Ganguly – Sreesanth Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match | WATCH

IPL 2023: The former pacer reckoned if Kohli scores a century against DC, it would be a tribute to 'Dada'. 

Updated: May 6, 2023 9:58 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Sourav Ganguly Unfollows Virat Kohli After Handshake Snub (Image: IANS)

Delhi: The Royal Challengers Bangalore would look for a double against Delhi Capitals when the two sides meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night. But it will not be the cricket that would hog the limelight as the spotlight would be on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly for obvious reasons. Kohli and Ganguly made headlines when the two sides met recently at the MA. Chinnaswamy. Former India cricketer Sreesanth made a huge remark ahead of the much-awaited game. The former pacer reckoned if Kohli scores a century against DC, it would be a tribute to ‘Dada’.

“Virat Kohli scoring a century against Delhi Capitals will be a great tribute to Dada,” Sreesanth said on Star Sports.

