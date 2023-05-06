Home

Sports

Virat Kohli Scoring a Century vs Delhi Capitals Would be a Great Tribute to Sourav Ganguly – Sreesanth Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match | WATCH

Virat Kohli Scoring a Century vs Delhi Capitals Would be a Great Tribute to Sourav Ganguly – Sreesanth Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match | WATCH

IPL 2023: The former pacer reckoned if Kohli scores a century against DC, it would be a tribute to 'Dada'.

Sourav Ganguly Unfollows Virat Kohli After Handshake Snub (Image: IANS)

Delhi: The Royal Challengers Bangalore would look for a double against Delhi Capitals when the two sides meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night. But it will not be the cricket that would hog the limelight as the spotlight would be on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly for obvious reasons. Kohli and Ganguly made headlines when the two sides met recently at the MA. Chinnaswamy. Former India cricketer Sreesanth made a huge remark ahead of the much-awaited game. The former pacer reckoned if Kohli scores a century against DC, it would be a tribute to ‘Dada’.

“Virat Kohli scoring a century against Delhi Capitals will be a great tribute to Dada,” Sreesanth said on Star Sports.

You may like to read

‘@ImVKohli getting a 100 will be a great tribute to Dada’, @sreesanth_36 anticipates a great #RivalryWeek clash between @DelhiCapitals & @RCBTweets! Tune-in to #DCvRCB at #IPLonStar

Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/CxzBgDh6vr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 6, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.