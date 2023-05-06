Virat Kohli Scoring a Century vs Delhi Capitals Would be a Great Tribute to Sourav Ganguly – Sreesanth Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match | WATCH
IPL 2023: The former pacer reckoned if Kohli scores a century against DC, it would be a tribute to 'Dada'.
Delhi: The Royal Challengers Bangalore would look for a double against Delhi Capitals when the two sides meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night. But it will not be the cricket that would hog the limelight as the spotlight would be on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly for obvious reasons. Kohli and Ganguly made headlines when the two sides met recently at the MA. Chinnaswamy. Former India cricketer Sreesanth made a huge remark ahead of the much-awaited game. The former pacer reckoned if Kohli scores a century against DC, it would be a tribute to ‘Dada’.
Also Read:
- LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Rain Likely to Play SPOILSPORT
- Chennai Weather Forecast, CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Rain Likely to Force Delay in Start at Chepauk - Check DEETS
- Chennai vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 49: CSK vs MI Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, M. Chidambaram stadium, Chennai 3:30 PM IST May 6, Saturday
“Virat Kohli scoring a century against Delhi Capitals will be a great tribute to Dada,” Sreesanth said on Star Sports.
You may like to read
‘@ImVKohli getting a 100 will be a great tribute to Dada’, @sreesanth_36 anticipates a great #RivalryWeek clash between @DelhiCapitals & @RCBTweets!
Tune-in to #DCvRCB at #IPLonStar
Today | Pre-show at 7 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/CxzBgDh6vr
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 6, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.