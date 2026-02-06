Virat Kohli sends SPECIAL message to Smriti Mandhana’s WPL 2026 champions, says ’embrace the love…’

Home

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the first-ever team to hold both the IPL and WPL title simultaneously after winning Women's Premier League 2026 final against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Smriti Mandhana's RCB beat DC to win the WPL 2026 title on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli sent a special message to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday night. Kohli had to wait for 18 long years to finally win the coveted IPL 2025 title last year with the RCB and now his franchise have created history and become the first-ever team to hold both the Indian Premier League as well as the WPL title simultaneously.

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB team completed the highest successful chase in the short history of the WPL and that too in the high-pressure title clash against the Delhi Capitals. Mandhana led from the front with a brilliant 87 off 41 balls with 3 sixes and 12 fours as RCB hunted down 204 runs to win with 2 balls to spare at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi in Vadodara on Thursday.

Kohli said he was proud of the whole RCB squad for equaling the record of Mumbai Indians by winning the WPL title for the second time. “Keeping the rcb flag flying high and something that each one of you can be Proud of. To smriti @smriti_mandhana and the whole squad and the management team, a big congratulations for this tremendous victory. You guys deserve this undoubtedly. Enjoy the moment and embrace the love of our amazing fans,” Kohli wrote on a post on Instagram.

Mandhana became the second captain after MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur to lift the WPL title twice. RCB had won their maiden WPL title back in 2024.

The Bengaluru franchise also created a new record by becoming the first team ever to chase down a 175-run-plus target in a women’s T20 final. “I feel RCB fans are the best fans in the world, wherever we play, we get a lot of support. Even for now, they keep waiting. They know that again, I feel whatever we do is for them. And yeah, I mean, three titles in three years for the franchise,” RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said in the post-match presentation.

“I mean, it’s amazing. Yeah, we definitely did think that it’s a good surface to bat on. But of course, 200-plus in a final is definitely a good score. I thought that in the last four overs, we definitely bowled well and pulled it a little better. Again, credit to Lauren Bell. I mean, 400 in a match and she goes for like four overs, 20-odd runs. I mean, that’s for me is the match-winning spell,” she added.

England pacer Lauren Bell was the pick of the bowlers in the game, conceding only 19 runs in 4 overs even as Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals posted 203 for 4 after batting first in the final.

“We chased the target really well, and Georgia and Smriti were outstanding at the top. They set the chase up perfectly. I’ve never been part of a game that close, and with the fans behind us after waiting so long for this Final, it made the moment incredibly special. I’m just glad we got over the line,” Lauren Bell said after the final.

“The support has been amazing throughout the tournament. Every game there’s been noise and energy, and tonight was no different. The fans have backed us all the way and definitely played a big role in this win,” Bell added.

