Home

Sports

Virat Kohli sends warm wishes to Shikhar Dhawan on his marriage to Sophie Shine

Virat Kohli sends warm wishes to Shikhar Dhawan on his marriage to Sophie Shine

Virat Kohli sends warm wishes to Shikhar Dhawan on his second marriage to Sophie Shine, celebrated in a private ceremony in Delhi on February 21.

Virat Kohli sends warm wishes to Shikhar Dhawan on his marriage to Sophie Shine

Virat Kohli extended his congratulations to Shikhar Dhawan on his second marriage to Sophie Shine. The couple tied the knot yesterday in a private wedding ceremony in Delhi on Saturday February 21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal shared some inside glimpses from the wedding on Instagram, and captioned, “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai,” as he posted pictures from the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan marries Sophie Shine, video from Varmala ceremony goes viral

According to reports Dhawan and Sophie met for the first time in Dubai, and have been dating for over a year, had publicly announced their relationship in May 2025. The former Indian opener also took to Instagram to share photos from his special day.

Star India cricketer Virat penned a heartfelt comment on his close friend Dhawan’s wedding post, and wrote “Mubarkaan jatt ji,”. The two have played together for many years as teammates for Team India, creating countless memories representing the Indian jersey.

Virat Kohli congratulating Shikhar Dhawan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tNf4Smed0V — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 22, 2026

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh also attended the wedding ceremony

Former India captain Rohit Sharma also attended the wedding ceremony with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Earlier, the ‘Hitman’ had shared a picture of the couple on a flight. Later, former cricketer Suresh Raina posted an Instagram story featuring himself and his wife alongside Rohit and Ritika from the wedding.

HITMAN ROHIT SHARMA & RITIKA SAJDEH WITH NEW COUPLE GABBAR SHIKHAR DHAWAN & SOPHIE SHINE. ♥️👌 A beautiful picture.#shikhardhawan pic.twitter.com/2O77kEimOU — Rao Amit 🇮🇳 (@RoyalRao47) February 22, 2026

Dhawan divorced ex-wife Aesha Mukherjee in 2023

Dhawan went through a difficult period in his personal life following his divorce from Aesha Mukherji. The couple, who married in 2011, have a son named Zoravar. After the separation, Dhawan revealed that he was not allowed to see or contact his son.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.